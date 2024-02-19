Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,602,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Horiko Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.2% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.51 on Monday, reaching $583.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average of $452.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

