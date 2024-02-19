Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 396,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,188. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

