Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 453,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

