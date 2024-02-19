Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 149,484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,530,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 864,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 466,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,656,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

