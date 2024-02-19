Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,381,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

