Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

