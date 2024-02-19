Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.65. 4,382,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,103. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

