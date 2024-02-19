Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Invests $832,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $699.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,391. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $806.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.09.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,475 shares of company stock worth $51,837,669. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

