Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 11,943 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $58.01. 2,579,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,761. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

