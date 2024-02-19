Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

AVUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,906. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

