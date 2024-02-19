Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 908,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

