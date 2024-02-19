Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $325.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

