Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 481,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 787,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 70,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,055. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.