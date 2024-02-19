CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $662.82 million and $1.11 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $7.35 or 0.00014174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00016396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,845.26 or 1.00029458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00174188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006342 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.33268184 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,227,505.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

