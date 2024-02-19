Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celanese stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.
CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
