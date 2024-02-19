Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

