Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

