Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

