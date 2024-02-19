CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 4,215 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

