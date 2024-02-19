CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,883 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Enovix worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENVX opened at $12.24 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
