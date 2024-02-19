CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

