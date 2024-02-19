CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

