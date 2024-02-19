CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $11.79 on Monday, hitting $340.52. The company had a trading volume of 518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day moving average of $334.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.