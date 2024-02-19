CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.4 %

AAON Company Profile

AAON stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.30. 440,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.