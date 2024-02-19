CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,704 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.61. 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,648. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

