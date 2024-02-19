CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.49 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 133,268 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Transocean worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Transocean by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after buying an additional 266,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

