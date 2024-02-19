CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 184.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $212.56 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

