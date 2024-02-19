CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

