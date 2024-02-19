CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of EVERTEC worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.65. 224,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

