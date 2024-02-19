CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,556 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.91. 1,714,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,230. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

