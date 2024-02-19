Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CENTA stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,172 shares of company stock worth $1,209,806. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

