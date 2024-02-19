Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $38.44 million and $1.65 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 525,842,009 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 525,806,076 with 472,694,614 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.64245325 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $926,561.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

