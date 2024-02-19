CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.