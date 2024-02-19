Cfra Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $85.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

Insider Activity

IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

