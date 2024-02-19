Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 50,341 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

