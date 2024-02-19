Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,408 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $386.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $403.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

