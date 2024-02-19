Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $450.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.69.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

