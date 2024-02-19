Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

