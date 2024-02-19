Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %
Charter Communications stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.04 and its 200-day moving average is $399.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
