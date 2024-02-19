Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,446,000. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.80. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.