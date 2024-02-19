Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,598.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,364.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,104.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

