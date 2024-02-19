CI Investments Inc. Buys 6,394 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Autoliv worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $111.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $113.18.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

