CI Investments Inc. Buys 832 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $241.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.18. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.