CI Investments Inc. Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 97,667 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of E opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

