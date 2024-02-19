CI Investments Inc. Has $36.33 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,445 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.