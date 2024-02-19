CI Investments Inc. Has $47.44 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $47,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

