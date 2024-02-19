CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $1,768.78 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,659.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,457.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

