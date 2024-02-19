CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Camden Property Trust worth $43,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

CPT stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

