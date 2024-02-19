CI Investments Inc. Purchases 88,725 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,725 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock worth $206,407,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

