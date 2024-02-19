CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of AES worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.41%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

