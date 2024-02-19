CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.00 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

